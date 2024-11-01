W Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

W Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 443.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 772,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,157,000 after buying an additional 630,515 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 114,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,369,000 after buying an additional 21,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MUB traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.86. 1,013,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,397,016. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.24. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.84 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

