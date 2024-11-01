W Advisors LLC Has $426,000 Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

W Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $3,841,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.8% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 41.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 54,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after acquiring an additional 15,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJG traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $282.42. 99,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $218.63 and a twelve month high of $301.04. The company has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a PE ratio of 53.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.41.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.26. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

In other news, President Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 15,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total transaction of $4,244,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 329,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,121,853.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Michael Robert Pesch sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.20, for a total value of $2,103,020.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 33,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,853,685.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total transaction of $4,244,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 329,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,121,853.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,900 shares of company stock worth $11,136,680. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AJG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $269.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $260.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $271.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

