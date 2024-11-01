W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.65-4.71 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72. W. P. Carey also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.650-4.710 EPS.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WPC traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,742,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,116. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. W. P. Carey has a 1 year low of $52.67 and a 1 year high of $67.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.18.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $394.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.43 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W. P. Carey will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 137.80%.

WPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on W. P. Carey from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on W. P. Carey

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.87 per share, for a total transaction of $195,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,987.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.