Wade Financial Advisory Inc Lowers Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc lowered its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000.

NYSEARCA FNDE traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.65. 58,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,793. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $25.44 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

