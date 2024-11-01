Wade Financial Advisory Inc Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 30,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $874,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,332. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $51.96 and a 52 week high of $66.59.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

