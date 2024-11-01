Wade Financial Advisory Inc Sells 358 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 8.8% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $26,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Union Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $56,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $263.59. 24,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,985. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.67. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $195.40 and a 1-year high of $268.88. The firm has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

