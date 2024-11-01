Warby Parker’s (WRBY) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on WRBY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Warby Parker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Warby Parker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Warby Parker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

WRBY traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $17.39. The company had a trading volume of 116,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,457. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.18 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average of $15.28. Warby Parker has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $18.37.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $188.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.89 million. Research analysts predict that Warby Parker will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Warby Parker news, Director Bradley E. Singer acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Bradley E. Singer bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,000. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 27,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $352,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,301. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,178 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,901. 26.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WRBY. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in Warby Parker by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 182,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 19,923 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Warby Parker by 3.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its stake in Warby Parker by 57.2% during the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 507,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,287,000 after purchasing an additional 184,700 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,112,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 16,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

