Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $327.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.21 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of HCC traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.91. 197,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 5.37. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $75.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.52 and a 200-day moving average of $63.64.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on HCC. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.