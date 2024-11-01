Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 226,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $47,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the second quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 29.7% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 4,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 8,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM opened at $215.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.77. The company has a market cap of $86.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.03 and a 12 month high of $225.00.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $213.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Management from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.05.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

