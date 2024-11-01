Wealth Forward LLC Acquires 5,058 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Wealth Forward LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 124,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 6.9% of Wealth Forward LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wealth Forward LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,291,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,726 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,442,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,771,000 after buying an additional 1,798,704 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,194,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,605,000 after buying an additional 309,701 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,924,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,418,000 after acquiring an additional 24,559 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,867,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,006,000 after acquiring an additional 140,394 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV opened at $77.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.30. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.73 and a 1-year high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.