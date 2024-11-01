Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Plans $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%.

Weis Markets has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Weis Markets Stock Performance

Shares of WMK opened at $62.89 on Friday. Weis Markets has a one year low of $58.87 and a one year high of $76.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.73 and its 200-day moving average is $66.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.46.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 6.74%.

(Get Free Report)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company’s retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.