Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Stock Price

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

BAH stock opened at $181.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.33. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $118.07 and a 1 year high of $189.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 44.35%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $700,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,206,840. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,173 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,220. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

