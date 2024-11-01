Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $745.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Werner Enterprises Stock Down 1.1 %
WERN opened at $36.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53, a PEG ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.75. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $43.26.
Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.71%.
About Werner Enterprises
Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.
