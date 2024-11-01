What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Forecast for ES FY2024 Earnings?

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Eversource Energy in a report released on Thursday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.56 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.60. The consensus estimate for Eversource Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.57 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $4.74 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.05 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ES. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.07.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $65.84 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $69.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -1,059.26%.

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $32,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,847 shares in the company, valued at $639,464.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $53,382.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at $591,596. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $32,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,847 shares in the company, valued at $639,464.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ES. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth $156,093,000. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 730.4% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,537,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,585 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,868,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,341 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $83,539,000. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $65,389,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

