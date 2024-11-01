What is Stifel Canada’s Estimate for CIGI Q4 Earnings?

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada boosted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Colliers International Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Canada analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.24. The consensus estimate for Colliers International Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.65 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $152.64 on Friday. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $83.38 and a 52 week high of $156.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 51.92 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.33.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 33.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Colliers International Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,044,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 20.6% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 153,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,152,000 after buying an additional 26,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $567,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

