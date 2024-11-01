What is Wedbush’s Estimate for Floor & Decor Q1 Earnings?

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Floor & Decor in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Floor & Decor’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FND. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $97.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Melius Research assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.24.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Shares of FND opened at $102.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.87. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $76.30 and a 52-week high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 57.20, a P/E/G ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.80.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Floor & Decor

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FND. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 1.2% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.1% in the third quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

