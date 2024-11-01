Whelan Financial Acquires 17 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Whelan Financial raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 751 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.3% of Whelan Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Whelan Financial’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.7% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 21,078 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,686,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 723 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 283,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $250,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the third quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,303 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $863.88, for a total transaction of $431,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,560,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $863.88, for a total transaction of $431,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,560,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 3,200 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.99, for a total transaction of $2,844,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,671,983.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,636 shares of company stock worth $11,238,510 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $980.00 price objective (up from $950.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,065.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $873.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $894.57.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $874.18 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $549.06 and a 1 year high of $923.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $892.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $842.92.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $79.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

