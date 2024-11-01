William Blair Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report issued on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.57. The consensus estimate for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ current full-year earnings is $11.60 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ FY2026 earnings at $17.69 EPS.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 52.92%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $189.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.00.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $206.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.00. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $83.25 and a twelve month high of $214.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $55.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.61.

In other news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $919,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,164.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $919,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,164.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 260,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,267,000 after buying an additional 18,780 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 36.7% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

