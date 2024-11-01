William Blair Issues Negative Forecast for Thryv Earnings

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Thryv in a report released on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.19). William Blair also issued estimates for Thryv’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on THRY. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Thryv in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Thryv in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of THRY stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.93. Thryv has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $26.42.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.30). Thryv had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $224.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Thryv’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Thryv during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. 96.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

