William Blair Issues Positive Estimate for Agilysys Earnings

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Agilysys in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Agilysys’ current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Agilysys’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Agilysys from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $100.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.67. Agilysys has a 12-month low of $73.52 and a 12-month high of $125.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.54 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 37.54% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

In related news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $1,020,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 738,367 shares in the company, valued at $75,335,585.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $435,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,901.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $1,020,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 738,367 shares in the company, valued at $75,335,585.01. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $3,734,810. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 12.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,976,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,530,000 after buying an additional 217,008 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Agilysys by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 938,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,689,000 after acquiring an additional 17,898 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Agilysys by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 722,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,920,000 after acquiring an additional 87,549 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 686,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,805,000 after purchasing an additional 65,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 5.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 403,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,970,000 after purchasing an additional 20,703 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

