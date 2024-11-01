William Blair Issues Positive Outlook for Alphabet Earnings

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Alphabet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the information services provider will earn $7.94 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.63. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $7.85 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.54 EPS.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS.

GOOGL has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.51.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $171.11 on Friday. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $122.68 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.0% in the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 60.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 62,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,478,000 after purchasing an additional 23,684 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 193,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,225,000 after acquiring an additional 17,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,310,204.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,310,204.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.23, for a total value of $473,929.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,349 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,343.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,744 shares of company stock valued at $35,878,764 over the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.61%.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.