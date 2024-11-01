William Blair Predicts Stronger Earnings for Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Floor & Decor in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Floor & Decor’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FND. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.24.

Shares of FND stock opened at $102.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $76.30 and a one year high of $135.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 57.20, a PEG ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.80.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 242.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 630.5% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 361.1% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 36.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

