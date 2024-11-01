William Blair Weighs in on DoorDash FY2026 Earnings

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for DoorDash in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.09 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for DoorDash’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Friday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on DoorDash from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on DoorDash from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.42.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DASH opened at $156.90 on Friday. DoorDash has a one year low of $83.58 and a one year high of $165.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.86 and a 200-day moving average of $124.05.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 11,416.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,455,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425,115 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,847,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,567 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 595.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 891,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,830,000 after acquiring an additional 763,579 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 216.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,082,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,486,000 after acquiring an additional 739,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 3,284.7% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 729,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,385,000 after purchasing an additional 708,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,320. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,320. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total value of $6,685,709.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 383,710 shares of company stock worth $53,725,640. Insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

