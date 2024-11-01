William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc Makes New $246,000 Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.28. 473,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,990,112. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.43 and a 52-week high of $84.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.17.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.301 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.