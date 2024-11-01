William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc Purchases 5,287 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.40. 876,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,453,832. The stock has a market cap of $132.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.69 and a 200 day moving average of $50.55.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

