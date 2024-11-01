WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.77 and last traded at $34.85. 24,761 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.97.

WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $267.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund stock. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM – Free Report) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (DDWM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying developed-market equities outside the US and Canada. The index dynamically hedges currency exposure for USD investors based on three equal-weighted signals.

