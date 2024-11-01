On October 31, 2024, Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKSP) made an important announcement regarding an innovative upgrade to its advanced solar technology system. The Worksport SOLIS solar tonneau cover will now operate at 60V, a significant enhancement expected to bring substantial cost savings for consumers, broaden the market reach, and simplify integration with various battery generator systems available in the market.

Get alerts:

The change to 60V output is anticipated to deliver several advantages for Worksport’s SOLIS solar cover product line. Cost savings of up to $400 USD for end-users are projected, making the patented SOLIS solar cover more affordable to a larger segment of the global pickup truck market. Additionally, the upgrade will improve compatibility with a broader range of existing portable energy systems, enhance performance without complexity, and streamline the installation process, offering a simpler user experience.

Worksport is currently in the Alpha release phase of the SOLIS system, collecting real-world feedback on early production units. The SOLIS Solar Cover and COR Portable Energy Systems are poised for market release shortly, offering an advanced nano-grid solution that generates clean, portable power for both recreational and professional applications. Positioned in a rapidly growing portable power market exceeding $4 billion, these innovations are expected to propel Worksport’s growth trajectory.

The development of the 60V SOLIS solution enables a more straightforward connection between the SOLIS Solar Cover and portable energy systems like the Worksport COR. This advancement will take immediate effect for the Alpha release in the upcoming days, enhancing both user experience and cost efficiency. Worksport plans to finalize a redesigned wireway management system by the end of November to further improve efficiency and aesthetics.

CEO of Worksport Ltd., Steven Rossi, expressed excitement about the upgrade, emphasizing the company’s commitment to enhancing compatibility, reducing costs, and delivering exceptional value. The upgrade aligns with Worksport’s strategic vision to secure a significant market share in the flourishing portable energy sector, catering to the needs of millions of pickup trucks on U.S. roads.

Worksport’s continuous efforts focus on advancing sustainability and innovation in the automotive industry, particularly in the clean energy integration space. The company’s strategic initiatives and technological developments underscore its dedication to reshaping industry standards and delivering cutting-edge solutions for a greener future.

Investors can look forward to upcoming influencer campaigns, live demonstration events, and preorders following the Alpha release, paving the way for a broader market rollout.

Please refer to Worksport’s official press releases for more insights into the company’s recent achievements and developments in the sustainable energy sector.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Worksport’s 8K filing here.

Worksport Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft tonneau covers, such as vinyl wrapped tri- and quad-fold tonneau covers; and hard tonneau covers, including tri- and quad-fold aluminum covers. It also offers energy products, such as Worksport SOLIS, a tonneau cover with integrated solar panels; and Worksport COR energy storage system, a modular, portable power station.

Recommended Stories