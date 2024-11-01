World Mobile Token (WMT) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $108.78 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 1st. In the last week, World Mobile Token has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. World Mobile Token has a total market capitalization of $108.78 million and approximately $5.29 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One World Mobile Token token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000249 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00035819 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00005756 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011269 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00005995 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000465 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

World Mobile Token (CRYPTO:WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 625,971,790 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com.

Buying and Selling World Mobile Token

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

