Wrapped AVAX Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $145.69 Million (WAVAX)

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 31st. Over the last seven days, Wrapped AVAX has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped AVAX token can now be bought for about $24.86 or 0.00035848 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped AVAX has a market cap of $145.69 million and approximately $33.93 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped AVAX Profile

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 5,859,812 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. Wrapped AVAX’s official website is www.avalabs.org.

Wrapped AVAX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 5,891,105.48366513. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 26.07358304 USD and is down -1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1122 active market(s) with $26,607,851.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped AVAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped AVAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped AVAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

