Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Trading Down 27.3% This Week

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be purchased for about $0.0227 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a market capitalization of $9.24 million and approximately $33,417.25 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 406,807,567 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 406,807,566.7744698. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.02398323 USD and is down -5.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $12,112.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

