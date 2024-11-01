WT Asset Management Ltd Invests $694,000 in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000. monday.com accounts for approximately 0.1% of WT Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 72.9% during the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 373.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Stock Up 1.3 %

monday.com stock traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $297.56. 252,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,239. monday.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $125.28 and a 12-month high of $306.80. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.34, a PEG ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $273.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.23. monday.com had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $236.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MNDY. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on monday.com from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of monday.com from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on monday.com from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, monday.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.35.

monday.com Company Profile



monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Further Reading

