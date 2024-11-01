WT Asset Management Ltd Takes $18.44 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,477 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $18,439,000. Tesla accounts for about 3.6% of WT Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the second quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc grew its stake in Tesla by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc now owns 3,058 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,297 shares of company stock worth $3,065,866. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $2.63 on Friday, hitting $252.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,942,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,001,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $273.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.78.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. William Blair began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tesla from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.45.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

