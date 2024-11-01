Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

XEL stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.71. 6,808,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,168,878. The company has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.16. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $68.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

