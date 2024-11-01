XRP Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.26 Billion (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 1st. One XRP coin can currently be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00000728 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, XRP has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. XRP has a total market capitalization of $29.54 billion and approximately $1.26 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71,157.76 or 0.99714948 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70,666.86 or 0.99027041 BTC.

XRP Profile

XRP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,987,041,380 coins and its circulating supply is 56,868,662,755 coins. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. The official website for XRP is xrpl.org. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XRP

According to CryptoCompare, “XRP is a highly efficient cryptocurrency built on the XRP Ledger, a decentralised blockchain designed to facilitate fast, affordable transactions across borders. Its primary use case is in bridging currencies for global payments, with additional applications in decentralised finance, tokenisation, and everyday transactions. Created by McCaleb, Britto, and Schwartz in 2012, XRP’s ecosystem continues to evolve, driven by a global community of developers and validators.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

