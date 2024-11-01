Xtracker Msci Acwi Ex Us High (NYSEARCA:HDAW) Trading Down 0% – Time to Sell?

Xtracker Msci Acwi Ex Us High (NYSEARCA:HDAW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.35 and last traded at $25.36. Approximately 1,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.37.

Xtracker Msci Acwi Ex Us High Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.29.

About Xtracker Msci Acwi Ex Us High

(Get Free Report)

The Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Hedged Equity ETF (HDAW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of global ex-US stocks, selected by quality and dividend factors. HDAW was launched on Aug 12, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xtracker Msci Acwi Ex Us High Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtracker Msci Acwi Ex Us High and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.