XYO Price Reaches $0.0054 (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. One XYO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. XYO has a total market capitalization of $72.50 million and $688,246.51 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XYO has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00006976 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,137.04 or 1.00151754 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00012179 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00006815 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006176 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00058195 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000035 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00532485 USD and is down -7.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $664,505.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.