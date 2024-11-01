Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Announces Earnings Results

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.57, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ZBRA stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $381.24. The stock had a trading volume of 279,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,468. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $358.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.95. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $198.19 and a 1 year high of $394.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.97 and a beta of 1.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZBRA. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $347.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.18.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total transaction of $341,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,342.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

