zkSync (ZK) Trading Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days

zkSync (ZK) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. zkSync has a market cap of $478.39 million and approximately $47.73 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One zkSync token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, zkSync has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

zkSync Token Profile

zkSync’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,675,000,000 tokens. zkSync’s official website is zksync.io. The official message board for zkSync is blog.matter-labs.io. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync.

Buying and Selling zkSync

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKsync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the zkSync Era platform. ZKsync has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 3,675,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of ZKsync is 0.12992082 USD and is down -6.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 184 active market(s) with $49,214,414.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkSync directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire zkSync should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase zkSync using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

