ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 50.25 ($0.65) and traded as low as GBX 33 ($0.43). ZOO Digital Group shares last traded at GBX 33.70 ($0.44), with a volume of 286,995 shares traded.
ZOO Digital Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 38.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 50.31. The company has a market capitalization of £41.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.00, a P/E/G ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 0.88.
ZOO Digital Group Company Profile
ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localisation and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom, India, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Media Production, and Software Solutions. The company's services portfolio comprises dubbing, audio postproduction, audio description, subtitling, scripting, metadata, artwork, compliance, and content mastering services; and asset health check services.
