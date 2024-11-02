1,100 Shares in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Purchased by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $293,699,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 1,242.9% during the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 75.6% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the third quarter worth about $2,042,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Stock Performance

GEV stock opened at $301.09 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $311.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.45 and its 200-day moving average is $195.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GEV. Guggenheim began coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $262.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $293.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GEV

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.