1,100 Shares in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Purchased by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $293,699,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 1,242.9% during the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 75.6% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the third quarter worth about $2,042,000.
GE Vernova Stock Performance
GEV stock opened at $301.09 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $311.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.45 and its 200-day moving average is $195.53.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About GE Vernova
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
