14,491 Shares in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Acquired by Sollinda Capital Management LLC

Sollinda Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,000. VanEck Oil Services ETF makes up about 1.2% of Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OIH. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1,219.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 131,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,162,000 after acquiring an additional 121,359 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 13,939.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 107,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,216,000 after acquiring an additional 106,913 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 322,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,333,000 after acquiring an additional 43,603 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,665,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,058,000.
VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA OIH traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $271.79. The stock had a trading volume of 450,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,044. The company has a 50 day moving average of $285.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.25. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a twelve month low of $262.18 and a twelve month high of $353.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81.
VanEck Oil Services ETF Profile
The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.
