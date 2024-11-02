14,491 Shares in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Acquired by Sollinda Capital Management LLC

Sollinda Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,000. VanEck Oil Services ETF makes up about 1.2% of Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OIH. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1,219.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 131,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,162,000 after acquiring an additional 121,359 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 13,939.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 107,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,216,000 after acquiring an additional 106,913 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 322,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,333,000 after acquiring an additional 43,603 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,665,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,058,000.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA OIH traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $271.79. The stock had a trading volume of 450,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,044. The company has a 50 day moving average of $285.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.25. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a twelve month low of $262.18 and a twelve month high of $353.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.