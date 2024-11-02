4,540 Shares in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Purchased by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYX. CWM LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,400,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 346,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,434,000 after buying an additional 27,527 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Price Performance
SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.89. The company had a trading volume of 41,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,855. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.69 and a 200 day moving average of $44.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.02. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a one year low of $34.73 and a one year high of $48.14.
SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.
