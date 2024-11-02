792 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Purchased by Fullcircle Wealth LLC

Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASML traded up $2.18 on Friday, hitting $674.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,801,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,337. The company has a market capitalization of $265.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $793.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $897.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.84. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $627.09 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.21%.

Several analysts have commented on ASML shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $1,052.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $970.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

