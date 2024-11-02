9,322 Shares in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Bought by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1,003.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 50,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,918,000 after purchasing an additional 38,296 shares during the last quarter.

USRT stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.15. 181,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,603. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.28. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $45.98 and a 1-year high of $62.94.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

