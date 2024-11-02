94,734 Shares in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Purchased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 94,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 26,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 809,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,787,000 after purchasing an additional 35,571 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Edge Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,068,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 853,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,015,000 after buying an additional 27,855 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFEM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.21. The stock had a trading volume of 542,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,713. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.83. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $28.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.