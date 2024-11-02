Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) Share Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $90.01 and traded as high as $106.35. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF shares last traded at $105.58, with a volume of 254,401 shares changing hands.
Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.21.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PALL. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the second quarter worth $212,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 74.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period.
About Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF
ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.