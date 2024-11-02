Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) Share Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $90.01 and traded as high as $106.35. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF shares last traded at $105.58, with a volume of 254,401 shares changing hands.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PALL. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the second quarter worth $212,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 74.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

