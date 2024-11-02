Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Shares Down 0.8% – Here’s Why

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.92 and last traded at $20.92. 96,981 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 130,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.09.

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.93.

Get Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund alerts:

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.28%. This is a boost from Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund

About Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth about $225,000.

(Get Free Report)

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.