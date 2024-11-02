Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Shares Down 0.8% – Here’s Why

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.92 and last traded at $20.92. 96,981 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 130,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.09.
Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.93.
Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.28%. This is a boost from Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
Institutional Trading of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund
About Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.