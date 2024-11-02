Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $815.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Acadia Healthcare updated its FY24 guidance to $3.35-$3.45 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.350-3.450 EPS.

Acadia Healthcare Trading Down 1.6 %

ACHC stock opened at $42.02 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $41.75 and a one year high of $87.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

