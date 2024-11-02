Addis & Hill Inc Purchases 357 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Addis & Hill Inc raised its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Mplx makes up about 0.5% of Addis & Hill Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Addis & Hill Inc’s holdings in Mplx were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 73.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx by 450.0% during the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the second quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPLX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

Mplx Stock Down 0.5 %

Mplx stock opened at $44.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.37. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $45.24.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.9565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.52%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

