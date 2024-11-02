Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Invests $730,000 in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth $987,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 7.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 18.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 171,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,505,000 after acquiring an additional 26,202 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Progressive by 13.4% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Progressive from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Progressive from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.19.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive stock opened at $242.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $149.14 and a 1-year high of $260.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 2.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 6,122 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total transaction of $1,439,833.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,400.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 6,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total transaction of $1,439,833.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,400.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 9,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total transaction of $2,259,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,874,412.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,843 shares of company stock worth $18,674,912 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.